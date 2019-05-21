Kajal Aggarwal assures that Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is not shelved

Lmk May 21 2019, 5.03 pm May 21 2019, 5.03 pm

The sequel to the 1996 patriotic blockbuster Indian, titled Indian 2 was launched with a lot of fanfare many months back and the film’s shoot was also commenced earlier this year. But the going hasn’t been smooth at all, due to budget-related issues and also Kamal Haasan’s busy schedule as a politician. The film will finally start rolling this June and Lyca Productions would continue as the producers, contrary to rumors that they have backed out from this mega project. Kajal Aggarwal has been booked as the lead heroine and she has already started preparing for her role. Kajal is now gearing up for the release of her next film Sita. She was seen recently at the film’s pre-release event and is giving many interviews to push the film through to the masses.

In one such interview, Kajal said that Indian 2 (titled Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu) is very much happening and that the project hasn’t been shelved. “The film is not shelved. I will start shooting for my part in June. I’m excited to be a part of this huge project, and I’m eagerly waiting to work with Kamal sir and Shankar sir”, said Kajal.

Her statement about Indian 2 has rejuvenated fans of Kamal and Shankar on social media, and they can’t wait to see the film back in the spotlight. The two were recently spotted together at the audio launch of Parthiban’s Otha Seruppu Size 7, and they were seen in deep discussion for a few moments. Indian 2 is rumored to release for Pongal in 2021.