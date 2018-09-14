Kajal Aggarwal bags her first with Jayam Ravi

Kajal Aggarwal has paired with almost all the top heroes in the Tamil industry such as Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Dhanush and Karthi. She has also acted with the likes of Vishal and Jiiva. Jayam Ravi was one of the few top heroes with whom she hadn't worked with yet. That's going to change soon as Kajal has been reportedly signed to play the female lead role in Ravi's 24th film (#JR24) to be directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by Isari Ganesh of Vels Films International.

This film was officially announced on Jayam Ravi's birthday, September 10th through an interesting introductory video. It is also said that Ravi would be losing up to 20 kilos for his character in this film. These are good days for the hero as his recent Tik Tik Tik was a superhit and his upcoming Adangamaru is receiving positive reviews from the industry. Jayam has also signed Thani Oruvan 2 with his brother Mohan Raja.

We also congratulate Kajal for such a long, fruitful innings in the South. She is still going strong and signing big films with leading names. Seems like a lot more is to come from this svelte lass.