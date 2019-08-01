In Com Staff August 01 2019, 8.22 pm August 01 2019, 8.22 pm

Director Venkat Prabhu was to begin a film titled Maanaadu with Simbu, for which the actor also went to the United Kingdom to lose weight and get fit. This film which was to be bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi created a lot of buzz, and it was also said that the unit will be shooting in Malaysia for the most part of the film and that it would be a political satire. Yuvan Shankar Raja was to compose its music. There was enough buzz for this project, as it was the first time the director and the actor were coming together. However, all of a sudden there came an update that Venkat Prabhu is planning to do a web-series for the Star Network and that Maanaadu has been put on the back burner. Now, we have more updates on this web-series.

Our sources close to the team tell us, “It is indeed true that director Venkat Prabhu is foraying into the digital medium with an interesting web-series. This will be produced by his own production firm Black Ticket Company. The project will commence from the second week of August, after the Tamil month of Aadi ends. The lady lead of this web-series will be Kajal Aggarwal, who is working with the director for the first time in a full-fledged role after earlier making a cameo appearance in his movie Saroja.” The source added that once Venkat Prabhu completes this web-series, he would begin Maanaadu. Venkat Prabhu's decision to commence his digital journey when he already has a feature film in hand is said to be due to Simbu who did not honour his call sheet for Maanaadu.

On the other hand, the digital platform is something which many Tamil filmmakers are turning to, as an alternative source of work. We have director Balaji Mohan who was the first one to make the web-series - As I am suffering from Kaadhal - in Tamil. We also had actor Prasanna doing a biopic of Mooligai man Ramar Pillai, in Thiraviyam. Now, Gautham Menon is also said to have completed his web-series, a biopic on Jayalalithaa, featuring Ramya Krishnan in the lead. In Hindi, Madhavan was a part of ‘Breathe’, which went on to became a super hit. Therefore, it would be interesting to see a talented and established filmmaker like Venkat Prabhu testing the waters in this medium. Stay tuned and we shall bring you more updates on this.