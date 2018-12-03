Kajal Aggarwal confirms starring in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

We had reported in a few of our earlier reports that Kajal Aggarwal is the frontrunner to play the lead heroine’s role in Shankar - Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Indian 2, the shoot of which will begin on December 14th. But there was no confirmation on this news from the concerned people. Producers Lyca kept mum on any of the developments concerning the film.

Kajal herself has confirmed her presence in Indian 2 now. She did so at Sunday’s Kavacham audio launch, amid loud cheering. Kajal has most definitely landed her biggest film yet and will be honing her acting skills even more by working with legends like Kamal and Shankar. Not to forget the glamorous and beautiful way in which Shankar generally showcases the heroines in all his films. Kajal can stay confident that she is in good hands. Her fans on social media are also excited with the development.

Anirudh is said to be the composer for Indian 2 while cinematographer Ravi Varman and art director Muthuraj have already commenced their work for the film.

Meanwhile, Kavacham will be releasing this Friday. The film is directed by Sreenivas Mamilla, with Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda (playing a cop), Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kajal and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.