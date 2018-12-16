image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kajal Aggarwal gets ready for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Regional

Kajal Aggarwal gets ready for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

LmkLmk   December 16 2018, 11.28 pm
back
EntertainmentIndian 2Kajal AggarwalKamal Haasanregional
nextPopular young director cements his place in Thala Ajith's Pink remake
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to share the screen space in future? Here's what the new husband has to say

Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reply shoots up Google search for cerebrum

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma rocks the sets on Indian Idol 10