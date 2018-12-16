Kajal Aggarwal gets ready for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Indian 2’s lead heroine, Kajal Aggarwal, has started preparing for her role in the film that stars Kamal Haasan. She updated her Instagram page about reading a book on ‘kalaripayattu’ - the ancient martial arts form from Kerala. It must be noted that another such ancient fighting form ‘varmakalai’ was a key aspect of the first part’s story back in 1996; is it going to be ‘kalari’ in the second part?

The shooting of Kamal Haasan - Shankar’s Indian 2 was initially supposed to be initiated on December 14. The team was on track; all the set work was going on steadily and the ace actor took part in a look test. But all the experiments with the makeup during the look test has seemingly caused a skin allergy to erupt on Kamal. Thus, the team has decided to postpone their shoot until the latter half of January 2019. It is also said that Kamal (a very active politician as the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party) will complete shooting for the film before the Indian General Elections happen in the summer of 2019.

Anirudh will be composing the music for Indian 2, while Ravi Verman (camera) and Muthuraj (set work) have also started working for this Lyca Productions’ film.