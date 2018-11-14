Kajal Aggarwal lands in an unexpected kissing controversy, all thanks to Chota Naidu

Kajal Aggarwal’s next release would be in Telugu this December. The movie is titled Kavacham and she pairs up with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in this film which also has Mehreen Pirzada as the second heroine. The film’s teaser was launched on Monday at a grand event and it promises to be a commercial action thriller with the hero playing a robust cop. Thaman has scored the music while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer for this Sreenivas Mamilla film.

At the teaser launch event, Kajal generously praised all her co-actors and technicians in the film, as is the norm. She restricted her speech to English as she usually does in all her interviews and public speeches. She received a mild shock when Chota Naidu kissed her on her cheek when she praised him as her favorite cinematographer. Kajal took the kiss sportingly and handled the situation with grace saying that Chota just had a ‘chance pey dance’ moment and that he was like family to her.

This kissing incident became a huge controversy on social media with hashtags and many memes tragetting the cinematographer. Kavacham has most certainly gained some extra eyeballs thanks to this kissing stunt pulled by Chota K Naidu.