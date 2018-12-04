Kajal Aggarwal left in shock after Tollywood media boycott her interview!

The media has always been a soft spot for actresses, who mostly take them for a ride. In the southern industry, very few celebrities and film-related personalities are known for their punctuality with events starting only 1 or 2 hours after the announced time.

Kajal Aggarwal, who was supposed to meet the media on Tuesday morning at 10 am for her upcoming film Kavacham, arrived two hours late for her interview. The media, who patiently waited for close to one and half hours, decided to boycott the session as soon as Kajal arrived at the venue. The actress was in turn shocked at the behavior of the personnel there and didn’t have much to say as they had to wait for close to two hours.

Two days ago, it was Tamannaah who was three hours late to the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Next Enti. However, in that instance, the media representatives waited for her arrival and completed the interview.

Actresses in Kollywood and Tollywood really need to learn to respect the media’s time and energy. On many occasions, there are 2-3 events that take place in a single day which have to be covered with equal attention, and some more responsibility and punctuality from the celebrities would help in this regard.