Kajal Aggarwal looks to turn the tables with Indian 2 and Paris Paris

Kajal Aggarwal, who is such a famous name down south, had a very disappointing 2018 with all of her films failing to garner love from the audiences. Even though Prashanth Varma’s Awe got her some appreciation, the next two releases in MLA and Kavacham didn’t even take off at the box office. However, the actress is still staying positive as she looks to find her way back into the purple patch with her 2019 projects in Paris Paris and the biggie Indian 2 which is to be directed by Shankar.

Paris Paris, the official remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, has shaped up quite well from what we get to see from the recently released teaser. It is a different role for Kajal, who usually doesn’t do women-centric films, and has only been seen in big films opposite famous stars from both the Tamil and the Telugu industries.

On the other hand, the actress is now preparing for the biggie Indian 2, which will have Kamal Haasan back in the much-loved role of Senapathy. Kajal has been attending Kalari classes as her role in the film will need her to have a generous amount of knowledge on the art. The shoot is expected to go on floors by January 2019.