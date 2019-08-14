In Com Staff August 14 2019, 4.42 pm August 14 2019, 4.42 pm

Kajal Aggarwal has been in the film industry for more than fifteen years now and has featured in around fifty films across the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries. She is mainly known as an artist who features in commercial films. Her next release in Tamil is Comali with Jayam Ravi, which is hitting the marquees tomorrow, the 15th August. This is the first time the actress is working with Jayam Ravi. Ahead of the film’s release, the beautiful actress discussed what made her choose Comali, despite limited screen time.

To a poser on why the actress opted for Comali, Kajal explained, “It would sound clichéd but the content that director Pradeep narrated to me drew me to the film. It is a different subject and is a satirical take on evolution which also talks about the boon and curse of technology. It does not focus on nostalgia but all the same, it is a relevant take on how, as humans, our priorities have changed. Social media has taken over our lives. Why do we feel the urge to wake up in the morning and go to Instagram to check what someone wore last night? It also touches upon relevant issues from the recent past, including the Chennai floods, and water crisis.”