Kajal Aggarwal: Some people will find my character in Sita to be unpleasant

Kajal Aggarwal and director Teja share a great rapport in the industry, as the duo worked together in Kajal’s debut film Lakshmi Kalyanam back in 2007, and have been great friends since then. This week’s release in Sita is Kajal’s third film with the director following Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which had Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Kajal has been busy promoting the film by meeting different sections of the media over the past week. In one such interview, Kajal has admitted that not all the viewers would be able to relate to her character, as some would find it to be unpleasant.

“I heard the story of Sita long ago but was not able to do it as I didn’t have the dates and was packed with many other projects. However, while I was doing Nene Raja Nene Mantri, I made it clear to Teja sir that I wanted to do Sita at any cost. The story what I heard at first has been changed a bit with elements that are necessary. Still, I feel some people would not able to connect with my character,” said the actress, who added that Sita represents the real image of a modern woman in society.

Kajal was also questioned about how she doesn’t have apprehensions about working with younger actors in the industry when she is getting solid offers to find space alongside the big stars. To this, she hit back saying “If we are comfortable, why not? Picking up offers like this will open up new roles for women, and it also improves our career’s timeline. In the case of Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, he has truly got better with this film, and is the perfect guy for the role.”