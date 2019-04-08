Kajal Aggarwal wraps up shoot for her next with Jayam Ravi

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 3.07 pm April 08 2019, 3.07 pm

Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy with a lot of projects in Tamil and Telugu and she is also one of the actresses in the southern film Industry to have had some big hits in her kitty. Now, the latest update on the actress is that she has completed her portions in her upcoming movie with Jayam Ravi, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The director shared a picture of Kajal Aggarwal along with the crew of the film and informed fans that she is done with her portions of the film.

This film, which is being tentatively called Jayam Ravi 24, also has Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu and director KS Ravi Kumar in key roles. This is the first time that Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal are teaming up for a film. The crew gave the actress a very warm sendoff and promised that the film would be a very entertaining one. It was recently announced that Hiphop Tamizha would be scoring music for this project. The film has been touted to be a fantasy comedy.

Hip Hop Thamizha had earlier scored music for Jayam Ravi's biggest blockbuster in his career - Thani Oruvan. The music for this film became an instant hit with the audience. JR 24 was launched formally before 2 months and is progressing steadily. The film is reported to be tentatively titled as Komaali and it is being produced by Vels Film international. Kajal is also awaiting the release of the Tamil remake of Queen - Paris Paris. Stay tuned for more updates!