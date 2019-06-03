Lmk June 03 2019, 9.11 am June 03 2019, 9.11 am

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular Indian film celebrities on social media. She has more than 10 million followers on Instagram and connects with her fans and followers on a regular basis. Her photoshoots are more often than not sensational and turn instantly viral. Her most recent no-makeup pictures have taken the internet by storm. Kajal is getting a lot of support from fellow celebrities and her fans, well-wishers for posting these pictures without any inhibitions despite being one of the top names in the Indian glamour industry (in terms of movies as well as brand endorsements). In her own words, “it took courage and supreme shedding of inhibitions and an entire layer of makeup to finally put this picture up.”

The long message that she posted along with one of her no-makeup pictures makes for great reading, and shows how sensible and thoughtful she is.

“People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self-esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the perfect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are”, wrote Kajal.