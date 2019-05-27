Kajal takes up 100-day fitness challenge. See pic...

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 3.55 pm May 27 2019, 3.55 pm

When Kajal Aggarwal’s Sita was announced, audiences expected it to be a women-oriented film showing a powerful female character. However, when the movie finally released, it heavily disappointed the fans. What they got to see was more of the typical story of a man saving a woman. But Kajal, being one of the leading actresses and the strong woman she is, never looks back. The actress has begun venturing onto several new paths, one of them being film production and the other being fitness. The actress took to Instagram to inform her fans that she has taken up the 100-day fitness challenge. She revealed that she is teaming up with his coach to get fitter.

Kajal shared a picture with her new fitness coach named Sriram and called him a magician. In the same post, she said that she is all set to train with him in the coming days to 'transform her body'. She also revealed that it will all be natural and derived from the ‘simplicity of the kitchen’. Urging people to follow his online programs, like she used to do earlier, she ended the post with ‘see you on the other side’. Well, it definitely looks like Kajal has sworn to take care of her health and body just like several other actresses who keep posting their work-out videos on Instagram. One of them is obviously Samantha Akkineni, who is a fitness idol for many!

Meanwhile, Kajal is expecting the release of Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of hit Hindi flick Queen. The film is directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. The film has been waiting to see the light of the day but clarifications on the release day are yet to be out. Stay tuned for more updates on Kajal...