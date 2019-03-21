Kalaiarasan hopes Airaa can take him back to his Madras days!

After making a spark in Karthi’s topical drama Madras, Kalaiarasan went on to do a long list of films, with many failing to garner attention. A lot of his films flopped at the box office, making the audiences bring down the respect that they initially had for him. However, the actor’s role in the upcoming horror thriller Airaa is expected to be something special in his career, being a character that he hasn’t tried out yet.

Meeting the press and the media on Wednesday evening, Kalaiarasan spoke about how special Airaa was to him, comparing it to Madras. “On a daily basis, people ask why I still haven’t done a film like Madras. That film set a very high standard for me, and I’m constantly taking efforts to meet or beat the same. Of course, I’ve done some films for my friends, which haven’t worked out well. I was supposed to work with Sarjun in his debut film Echarikkai itself, but it didn’t happen. One day, he called me up and pitched this role, which I immediately accepted. Apart from the horror angle, Airaa has a strong emotional value which makes it an important film in my career,” said the Kalavu actor.

Director Sarjun, who spoke up next, gave us a dose of what we can expect from the film. “While the first half will travel on a light-hearted mode with a lot of fun and horror elements, the second half will take over the emotional part. KJR have been very supportive throughout, they gave me everything that I asked for during the production of the film. Airaa will definitely be a good experience for one and all,” said the director, who first made a splash with his two short films in Lakshmi and Maa.

Airaa hits the screens worldwide on the 28th of March. The film stars Nayanthara in a dual role for the first time in her career, and is expected to be a horror thriller that will please fans of the genre.