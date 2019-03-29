Kalaiyarasan on working with Suriya and Karthi: Both the brothers are very sweet to move with

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 8.09 pm March 29 2019, 8.09 pm

Actor Kalaiyarasan is slowly but steadily climbing the chart in his acting career. He made his debut in Tamil films through Mysskin’s Nandalala. But his work in Pa Ranjith’s Attakathi only got him noticed and then on, he has been a part of interesting projects such as Madha Yaanai Koottam, Madras, Darling, Kabali, Raja Mandhiri, Thaana Serndha Koottam and others. He was seen in K M Sarjun’s recent directorial Airaa where he was paired with Nayanthara's character Bhavani.

In one of his recent interviews during the promotion of Airaa, Kalaiyarasan talked very fondly about Suriya and Karthi, with whom he had worked in Thaana Serndha Koottam and Madras respectively. He said, “Both the brothers are very very sweet to move with. They will be a lot of fun to work with too. Suriya sir does not have the airs that he is a big star. First, I had a little apprehension about moving with him as he is such an established actor. But he broke all that and made it so comfortable for me. He is such a super actor. I am lucky to have worked with both of them”.

Kalaiyarasan’s role in Pa Ranjith’s directorial Madras was well noticed and in the interaction, he says that he never expected it to reach that level. Right now he has Mugam with debutante director Sriram D Prasath, and N4 with another debutante, Lokesh Kumar. In Airaa also Kalaiyarasan’s role was appreciated by the audience.