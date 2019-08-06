In Com Staff August 06 2019, 11.30 am August 06 2019, 11.30 am

Kalathil Sandhippom is the name of an upcoming Tamil film, which has been directed by N Rajasekar and stars Jiiva and Arulnithi. The film also will have Manjima Mohan and Priya Bhavanishankar as the female leads. It is produced by Jiiva’s dad R B Choudary for his Super Good Films banner. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the film whose first look was released by Dhanush on his social media account. The film is said to be an out and out commercial entertainer, plot of which revolves around friendship which is why the poster was revealed on the International Friendship Day.

This is the first time Jiiva and Arulnithi are coming together and so are their pairs. While Manjima is paired opposite Jiiva, Priya Bhavanishankar will be Arulnithi’s love interest. There would be a perfect blend of romance, action, and humor with the right kind of twists and turns in the film. Elaborating further about the film, director Rajasekar says, “the story revolves around friendship and two childhood friends played by Jiiva and Arulnithi. They are polar opposites and differ from each other in every aspect; while one has a carefree attitude and a great sense of humor, the other one is emotional and picks up fights with people if he feels he is right. There is nothing common in them be it their political orientation or their approach towards life. The film will explore what keeps them together."