Kali star Chemban Vinod Jose to star in Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 7.53 pm May 08 2019, 7.53 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar with director AR Murugadoss has been making waves in tinsel town ever since it was announced. This movie, produced by Lyca Productions, went on floors recently, in Mumbai and the shoot has been progressing rapidly since then! A number of stars have been roped into the cast of Darbar with Nayanthara playing the female lead and Nivetha Thomas said to be playing Rajinikanth's daughter. The rest of the cast revealed so far, includes Yogi Babu and Prateik Babbar. Now, we have an update about a new star to have joined the cast of this big budget extravaganza!

Talking about the latest addition to the cast, an industry insider reveals, "Popular Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod Jose has been signed up to play a significant role in Darbar. If reports are to be believed, he may even be playing the second antagonist to our Superstar!" Bollywood star Prateik Babbar will be playing the main antagonist in Darbar. Many photos and videos from Darbar's shooting spot had been released online recently and they went viral on social media. Chemban Vinod Jose debuted in Tamil with a small role in the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Vaayai Moodi Pesavum but had a meatier role in the recently released Goli Soda 2.

Chemban Vinod Jose debuted in movies with the 2010 movie Nayakan and has since acted in over forty-five movies in the years since. He has also written the script for Angamaly Diaries, which received a lot of critical acclaims. This talented actor's performance in many movies has earned him the name of a reputed performer and it would be good to see him make a mark in Tamil movies as well. In Darbar, Superstar Rajinikanth will be donning the khaki uniform of a Police uniform after nearly 25 years and the first look poster of him in Khaki has already set the expectations very high for this movie. Stay tuned for further updates...