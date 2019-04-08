Kalki Koechlin joins the cast of Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai

Lmk April 08 2019, 3.10 pm April 08 2019, 3.10 pm

The shoot of Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai was completed recently at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The team now has about 4 months to focus on their post-production processes, before the planned release on August 10th. The latest news from the camp is about the involvement of Kalki Koechlin in the film for a special song which falls in the rap/hip-hop zone. This song will also feature Ajith, Shraddha Srinath and the other main actors in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music for this film, and this song is said to appear at a crucial juncture.

Producer Boney Kapoor spoke about this song to a leading media house. "It's a peppy number which also has a lot of rap and hip-hop in it. We thought Kalki was the right choice for the song because we were looking for someone who hasn't explored this space before. We also have a Malaysian female rapper in this song", said Mr Kapoor. Kalki had expressed her interest to do Tamil films before due to her familiarity with the language. She has finally managed to bag a part in such a big Tamil film!

Nerkonda Paarvai also has Vidya Balan in a special appearance as Ajith’s wife. The two will also have a romantic song in the film, and a still of the two together was leaked online a few days back. They make a graceful pair indeed. Nerkonda Paarvai is the official adaptation of Pink, which had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.