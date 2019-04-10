Kalki Teaser: Dr Rajasekhar’s next promises a riveting thrill ride!

Siddarthsrinivas April 10 2019, 2.48 pm April 10 2019, 2.48 pm

Director Prashanth Varma’s Awe was a minimalistic thriller that satisfied its target audience. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal, Nitya Menon, Regina Cassandra, and other actors and was mostly shot in a restaurant. And now, the director is returning with his next film – Kalki. Fresh from the success of PSV Garuda Vega, Dr Rajasekhar will be seen in a stylish, cool avatar in this intriguing investigative thriller that features a lot of famous faces and is rolled out on a grand scale. The first teaser of the film was unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Right from the start, the teaser has a mysterious feel to it, which is further established by the exciting background score. There are a lot of shots that pull in your attention – a man lighting a bomb, a blazing tree, Nasser as a saint and an aerial view of many bodies in a lake. With well-known names in the cast such as Jayaprakash, Ashutosh Rana and Adah Sharma, Prashanth creates the mood nicely before he brings in the ultimate heroic reveal. The music too takes a different turn when Rajasekhar comes in, helping the massy effect come into play.

Kalki is now in its final stages of production and is expected to hit the screens next month. While the initial release date was set for the 17th of May, an official confirmation on the same is yet to arrive. Kalki has cinematography by Darasadhi Shivendra, music by Shravan Bharadwaj, production design by Nagendra and is edited by Goutham Nerusu.