In Com Staff July 15 2019, 8.02 pm July 15 2019, 8.02 pm

The dashing Tovino Thomas is having a great 2019 with already five releases in the year, so far. The rest of the year looks as promising, with quite a great line-up of films. Tovino will next be seen in another nine movies announced so far with five of them being in various stages of production. His immediate next would be Kalki, which is currently in the post-production stage. This action movie, directed by Praveen Prabharam, will see Tovino donning the khaki uniform. Produced by Suvin K Varkey and Praveen Prabharam himself under the banner of Little Big Films, Kalki is scheduled to hit the screens on August 8th. The teaser of this movie was launched recently and it gives quite a glimpse of what can be expected from the movie itself.

Tovino plays an angry young Police officer in this movie and his various moods are shown in the teaser. It opens to a macho antagonist showing off his toned physique and packs quite a punch with Tovino dishing out a number of punches and kicks. The teaser also has Tovino mouthing some brash dialogues and also has Harish Uthaman in it. Kalki has Samyuktha Menon as the female lead with Sudheesh, Saiju Kurup, Shivajith Padmanabhan and Vini Vishwa Lal forming the rest of the cast. Tovino's Theevandi cinematographer Gautham Sankar is in-charge of handling the camera while music is by Jakes Bejoy.