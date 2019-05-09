Kalki trailer: Rajasekhar steals the limelight with his action-packed moves and on-point dialogues!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 8.48 pm May 09 2019, 8.48 pm

Rajasekhar’s fans have been waiting with bated breath to get more and more updates on his upcoming film Kalki. The teaser of the film was released a month back and it promised all the great elements of a gripping thriller film. Kalki stars Dr Rajasekhar and Adah Sharma in the lead roles and the anticipation surrounding the film is very high. The teaser itself had declared that the film is based on real events. Now, the makers have released the trailer and it is as entertaining as it was promised! The whole limelight of the trailer is stolen by Rajasekhar and his incredibly witty comments!

Jersey star Nani released the trailer on social media while the makers decided to attach it to Maharshi in the theatres today. The trailer opens with a tagline ‘Karma is a bitch’ and we get to know that this film might just have a lot to do with revenge. Rajasekhar is as usual at his stylish best with his impressive dialogues and intense fighting scenes. There are a lot of fight scenes in the trailer itself and what is promised is surely being served. The end of the trailer tells the audience ‘investigation begins’. Well, we are sure this movie will not disappoint fans of Dr Rajasekhar!

Nandita Swetha, Poojitha Ponnada, Scarlett Wilson, Rahul Ramakrishna, Nasser, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shatru, Charandeep, Venugopal, Vennela Rama Rao, DS Rao, Satish and quite a few others are a part of the huge ensemble cast of Kalki. This film is being bankrolled by C Kalyan, Shivani Rajasekhar and Shivathmika Rajasekhar under the banner of Happy Movies.

Let's wait and watch when this movie is hitting the big screens!