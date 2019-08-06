In Com Staff August 06 2019, 11.28 am August 06 2019, 11.28 am

Tovino Thomas is immensely loved among his Malayalam fans and, now, he is all set to wow them once again with his next titled Kalki. The film has been making the right amount of noise for quite some time now and from all that has been revealed about it, we already known Tovino will be seen as a policeman. It has also been revealed that Samyuktha Menon will be one of the antagonists in the film, while Shivajith Padmanabhan will be the other villain. The makers have now revealed the trailer of the film and we must say it has all the elements of a mass film!

Since Tovino has not been seen in a massy role before, this surely will be a welcome transformation that his fans will get to see. The trailer gives us a proper insight into the character of Tovino’s sub-inspector Kalki, Shivajith Padmanabhan’s Amarnath, and Samyuktha Menon’s Sangeetha. Needless to say, the video is all about violence and supercharged action sequences. Tovino is the badass cop who goes around wringing someone’s neck and beating them to the pulp. While he is impressive in the skin of the character we wonder whether this much violence is too much violence? But then again, the film might just go on to become a hit because of the whistle-worthy dialogues, the intense music and of course, Tovino’s never-say-never attitude. If only the story was a bit more real, it might tick all the boxes. As in, not every day we see a sub-inspector going around twisting people’s neck, do we?

