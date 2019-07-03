In Com Staff July 03 2019, 12.25 pm July 03 2019, 12.25 pm

While the film industry is all about glamour and fame, it also holds dark secrets. These often don’t come out in front of the public eyes and we are left to wonder what really went wrong. It is not unknown that quite a few years ago, Kalpana, an extremely popular Kannada film actress, had committed suicide. She was widely recognised as one of the greatest actresses of Kannada cinema who enjoyed both fan following and critical acclaim. The actress had taken her own life due to reasons not known. Now, it is said that that the inspection bungalow, where she spent her last few days, is apparently haunted by her ghost.

Villagers believe that her soul haunts the premises of the building and whether it is a myth or just a sad gimmick, it isn’t known. Now, a group of IT professionals have decided to make a movie on her last few days and it has been titled Kalpana Nivasa. According to a report in a leading daily, the film will be revolving around the presence of Kalpana’s ghost. The film has Vijay Ram, Vedha and Ashish in lead roles, according to the report. The film is being produced by Ashok Bharadwaj. The reports also state that no photographs of the late actress will be used in this film. The story is completely based on the belief of the local villagers that her presence is still in that bungalow. Let’s see how the film turns out to be…