Kalyani Priyadarshan asks rumour mill to stay calm and wait for official updates!

Star kid Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran director Priyadarshan and yesteryear actress Lizzie, made a splash with her very first movie - Hello, in Telugu. Her second movie - Chitralahari, with Sai Dharam Tej in the lead, released last weekend and has been garnering a very good response at the box office. The gorgeous Kalyani seems to be on a roll with a number of projects in hand. She is currently working in Sharwanand's upcoming gangster flick, tentatively titled Sharwa 27! She also has her Tamil debut Hero, alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Vaan, which also has Nivetha Pethuraj and Kriti Kharbanda as the other female leads. Meanwhile, the makers of STR's next movie Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, have announced Kalyani to have been signed up to play the female lead! Now, after a lot of speculations over her next project, Kalyani herself has taken to Twitter to express her thoughts!

Recently, there have been a number of speculations that Kalyani Priyadarshan has been roped in as the second female lead for Nithiin's upcoming movie Bheeshma. This movie already has Rashmika Mandanna playing the first female lead and the makers have not issued an official statement yet. In a bid to put an end to all such unwanted speculations, Kalyani took to her Twitter account and posted a tweet asking all those fanning such speculations to stay calm and wait for her to announce details of her next project. A number of her followers seemed to accept her post and mentioned that they are waiting to know more! There were a number of comments asking if her next project would be in Tamil or Telugu.

After a strong start in Tollywood, Kalyani seems all set to stamp her mark in Kollywood too. Apart from these 2, she also has another biggie in hand! Kalyani will be seen in the Malayalam magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham! This movie, is a multi-starrer, with Mohanlal in the lead and will also have Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Kichcha Sudeep, Siddique, Prabhu and Manju Warrier in supporting roles. Kalidas Jayaram will also be seen alongside Kalyani in this movie. There is a lot of buzz around Hero, as another project with Vijay Deverakonda directed by Anand Annamalai is also going by the same title and the issue has not been resolved as yet. What are your guesses over what lovely Kalyani's next project would be?