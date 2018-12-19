Kalyani Priyadarshan on board Ajith’s Pink remake?

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of veteran director Priyadarshan, made her onscreen debut last year as the female lead in Vikram Kumar’s Hello. The actress has been very choosy about her projects even at this budding stage, listening to many scripts over the period of the last six months. And the latest buzz coming in is that she has been approached to reprise Taapsee Pannu’s role in the Tamil remake of Pink which will star Thala Ajith.

The team had considered other names such as Nazriya and Priya Anand, but are now happy with the idea of bringing Kalyani on board as they feel she fits into the character perfectly. The casting process for the film is on in full swing, with names such as Rangaraj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran already coming in for important parts. On the technical front, director Vinoth will be working with 2.0 cinematographer Nirav Shah while the music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film is produced by late actress Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, who recently revealed that it was the actress’ wish to produce a Tamil film for Ajith following their rapport since English Vinglish, in which he had played a cameo. It was indeed Ajith who suggested to go ahead with the remake of Pink last year, finding it to be a worthy film which smartly puts across an important message to the society. The makers are planning to bring the product to the screens for the star’s birthday, which falls on the 1st of May.