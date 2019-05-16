Kamal Haasan gets into further trouble as slippers get hurled at him!

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 11.20 pm May 16 2019, 11.20 pm

One of the finest actors ever, Kamal Haasan entered floated his own political party - Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) and has been very actively involved in politics. Candidates from his party also contested the recently held Lok Sabha elections. This legendary actor has often been in the headlines for his bold statements on politicians and parties and just a couple of days back he landed himself at the centre of a huge controversy after a blatant remark during a campaign in the village of Aravakurichi. Kamal had stated that the first extremist of independent India was a Hindu, referring to Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. This set off a huge furore and many people went to the extent of even filing a case against Kamal.

Earlier today, Kamal Haasan was campaigning in the Tirupparankundram assembly constituency in Madurai city, in Tamil Nadu. During his speech, a group of people began hurling slippers at the star. Talking about this incident, an onlooker from the location said, "A group of 10 to 12 people suddenly began throwing slippers at Kamal Haasan. However, they did not come anywhere near the stage and fell into the crowd who had gathered to listen to him. The group then began chanting slogans against Kamal but sir did not get bothered and continued with his address. The Police then took about 11 people into custody, for questioning!"

With these brickbats on one side, Kamal's statement has also found him a few supporters in a couple of political leaders. Responding to the controversy his comment had created, Kamal Haasan said that the people did not listen to his entire comment and took it out of context. Some people took his quote of extremist and twisted it to be terrorist. Cases of Kamal Haasan trying to disrupt communal harmony have been filed against him in Karur district as well as in New Delhi. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan has been confirmed to return as the host for the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Some reports also suggest that Kamal's Indian 2, which began shooting and then went into hibernation with the arrival of the elections, is all set to resume shoot shortly.