Kamal Haasan hails Vijay's recent political comments

Kamal Haasan and Vijay have always shared a good rapport. The two have been seen together on quite a few platforms and events and what we see is genuine warmth and mutual respect between the two. Late last year, Kamal invited Vijay and Atlee over to his residence after the release of Mersal and congratulated them on the heady success of the film.

Vijay made quite a splash at his recent Sarkar audio launch. His speech was heavily packaged with political overtones. When one of the anchors asked him what he would do if he becomes the chief minister of the state one day, the star said that he would take all steps to weed out corruption and bribery from the system. Vijay strongly highlighted that the leaders have to set a good example so that their followers and the common public go on the right path.

Interacting with the media on Friday, Kamal Haasan was asked about Vijay's speech at the Sarkar event. Kamal said that he would wholeheartedly welcome Vijay if he decides to make an entry into politics. Kamal appreciated Vijay for openly speaking about the issues in the system.

Is Kamal extending an open invitation to Vijay for a possible future political alliance?