Kamal Haasan has an advise for the student community!

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 4.12 pm April 19 2019, 4.12 pm

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan had been very busy for the past one month or so, as he was working hard to consolidate votes for his recently started political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM). He did not ally with any political party and contested the elections independently and fielded 39 candidates in Tamil Nadu and one candidate in Puducherry, from his party. There was a sizeable fan following for his MNM party's political rallies and propaganda speeches. The results of the elections will let us know if the fan following translates into vote bank.

On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu state government declared the results of the higher secondary exams on Friday which were conducted in the month of March. Although it was earlier announced that the results would be declared on Friday, April 19, there was widespread opposition to this as it is the next day after elections and is also the festival day of Good Friday. However, the government has gone ahead and declared the results. On account of this, there are many celebrities who had wished the students, whose results have been released.

Kamal Haasan took to his twitter handle to congratulate all those students who took the exam. According to him, the very fact of writing the exam in itself is to be considered as a success. He wished the continuation of this success. He also advised the students to focus on areas that they like and the subjects in which they believe that they are talented in and pursue those. He assured them that they would emerge triumphantly and is confident that tomorrow is theirs.

தேர்வு எழுதிய ஒவ்வொரு மாணவ மாணவியருக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள். இதுவே முழுமையான வெற்றி. இவ்வெற்றி தொடரட்டும். உங்களுக்குப் பிடித்ததையும் எந்தத் துறையில் நீங்கள் திறமையானவர்கள் என்று நீங்கள் நம்புகிறீர்களோ அதிலும் கவனம் செலுத்துங்கள். நாளை நமதே என்கின்ற நல்வாழ்த்துக்களுடன் உங்கள் நான். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 19, 2019

This is a very sensible advice and we hope the student community takes serious note of it. We also congratulate all the students for the results and wish them a bright career ahead!