June 28 2019, 5.30 pm

The sudden demise of Crazy Mohan has left a big void, not just in the film industry, but in the theatre field too. Crazy Mohan was known to have his own drama troupe - Crazy Creations - through which the team has staged many plays, one of it being CPL aka Crazy Premier League. The hundredth show of this play is scheduled to be held this Sunday i.e., June 30. Initially, the team was not ready to stage this play at such a short time after Mohan’s demise. However, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, a very close friend of Crazy Mohan and his troupe, has told the team that the show must go on and that they should start staging his plays. Hence, the team will be bringing in G Srinivasan and K K Ravishankar and the latter will be playing Mohan’s role in Maadhu +2 and Marriage Made in Saloon from now on.

For this special 100th show, which is slated to take place this Sunday, the team has decided to have Mohan’s portions alone through an audiovisual. They have taken clips from the portions of the play CPL and would be playing it for the audience as a form of tribute to the departed artist. Kamal Haasan will be the Chief Guest for this show. Further on, Crazy Mohan’s brother Maadhu Balaji was quoted as saying, “Kamal sir was the one who motivated us to stage this play now. He said that he will support us by being a trustee and that he would attend the first play we are staging without Mohan."