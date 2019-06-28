In the recently held Lok Sabha Elections, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam and contested in all the constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. His MNM did not ally with any other political party and he also didn't contest in any area. And for a first-time contestant, Kamal’s MNM did fairly well for themselves, emerging as the third party in terms of votes polled in many constituencies, recording 3.72% of the total votes polled. The candidates who stood in the elections were quite happy with the results. However, there appears to be a problem of sorts with the leadership now, with the party's cadres claiming that the actor is out of reach for all their queries. They appear a little disillusioned now.
In fact, one of the candidates N Rajendran, who contested the elections from the Arakkonam area, took to his social media handle to express his disappointment that there is no feedback whatsoever from the MNM office and that they are all blank right now, with a total disconnect. He also mentioned that there are many candidates who want to meet Kamal Haasan and explain things but there is no response at all from the office. He had also Kamal Haasan for this post but till date, there is no response from the star. Kamal, who is known for voicing his opinion on everything, did not even tweet about the ongoing water crisis in the state when Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio himself had tweeted about the issue.
One of the functionaries went onto say that they all feel neglected after the elections. There is no direction and they are not sure if they are in the right party at all. The party members met on May 26 after the results of the elections were announced. After that, there is no action at all, claims the functionary. Going by these, one tends to wonder if the actor has changed his stance towards politics. Or is the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 where Kamal is hosting the show, making him unavailable to the functionaries? Only the contestants are barred from any contact outside. Does the rule apply to the host too? All we can do is wait until the actor or his appointed spokesperson comes out and gives an official statement on the matter.