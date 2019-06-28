In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.49 pm June 28 2019, 5.49 pm

In the recently held Lok Sabha Elections, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam and contested in all the constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. His MNM did not ally with any other political party and he also didn't contest in any area. And for a first-time contestant, Kamal’s MNM did fairly well for themselves, emerging as the third party in terms of votes polled in many constituencies, recording 3.72% of the total votes polled. The candidates who stood in the elections were quite happy with the results. However, there appears to be a problem of sorts with the leadership now, with the party's cadres claiming that the actor is out of reach for all their queries. They appear a little disillusioned now.

In fact, one of the candidates N Rajendran, who contested the elections from the Arakkonam area, took to his social media handle to express his disappointment that there is no feedback whatsoever from the MNM office and that they are all blank right now, with a total disconnect. He also mentioned that there are many candidates who want to meet Kamal Haasan and explain things but there is no response at all from the office. He had also Kamal Haasan for this post but till date, there is no response from the star. Kamal, who is known for voicing his opinion on everything, did not even tweet about the ongoing water crisis in the state when Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio himself had tweeted about the issue.