Kamal Haasan is in awe of Pariyerum Perumal

Kabali and Kaala director Ranjith’s first outing as a producer in Pariyerum Perumal has been receiving praises right from the first day of its release, opening to rave reviews and getting increased shows with the each passing day. And now, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is the latest celebrity to watch and appreciate this film which talks about the relevant topic of oppression.

Kamal met Ranjith and the director Mari Selvaraj, heaping laurels on the message that the film has put across.

மக்கள் மனமேறி அமர்ந்துவிட்ட பரியேறும் பெருமாளுக்கு என் வாழ்த்துக்கள். நடிகர்களுக்கும் தொழில்நுட்ப கலைஞர்களுக்கும் என் பாராட்டுக்கள். Carry on the good work @beemji — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 3, 2018

Pariyerum Perumal, which stars Anandhi and Kathir in the lead, is a film that narrates the story of Perumal, a man who hails from the lower caste and faces chilling attacks from a group of high hands. A lot of other important celebrities in the industry have watched the film, and are helping spread the word in order to encourage people to watch it in theatres.

One Phone Call completed my unimaginable dream❤️ Thank u so much @actorvijay sir for ur wishes & for #PariyaerumPerumal BABL!! Your words made me feel like I got the love & wishes from each & every vijay sir fan, such positive energy na🙏🏻 #Blessed @Jagadishbliss na😍 — kathir (@am_kathir) October 2, 2018

Recently, actor Kathir tweeted that he had received a call from Thalapathy Vijay, who was extremely thrilled to hear about the response for the film and had shown interest to see it soon. The ‘Sarkar’ actor is expected to catch Pariyerum Perumal in a special screening and give his much sought-out opinion to the world!