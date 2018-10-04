image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
English
Kamal Haasan is in awe of Pariyerum Perumal

Regional

Kamal Haasan is in awe of Pariyerum Perumal

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 04 2018, 7.18 pm
back
AnandhiEntertainmentKaalaKabaliKamal HaasanKathirPariyerum PerumalRanjithregional
nextShankar and Thalapathy Vijay to collaborate for a 3D film?
ALSO READ

The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau's Star Wars Series now has a name

Andhadhun movie review: An edge-of-the-seat thriller done right

Republic Day dilemma for Krish as Manikarnika and NTR biopic to clash