Kamal Haasan is not the only hero in Indian-2?

First published: July 31, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Updated: July 31, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who is currently looking forward to the release of his spy thriller Vishwaroopam-2, will start shooting for the sequel of his Indian-2 right after he gets done with the Bigg Boss episodes. Indian-2 is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, who have taken over the film from Dil Raju, a Tollywood based producer who was initially said to be backing the film.

Now, we have an interesting update on this film. According to a source close to the unit,  Mr Haasan will not be the only star in this film. The source quotes, “Indian-2 will have another popular young actor in the film, apart from Kamal Haasan’s presence. The team is currently looking at actors from both the north and south industry to see who would fit into the role. As Shankar has already worked with Bollywood stars such as Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the past, he is okay with going ahead with a Bollywood actor too.”

Composer Anirudh, who is going from strength to strength with his albums in Kollywood, is said to be on-board this project. Lady Superstar Nayanthara too is in consideration to play the female lead in this one. Let’s wait for official announcement which will hopefully arrive once the Vishwaroopam-2 wave subside!

