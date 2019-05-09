Kamal Haasan is sure to return for the third season of Bigg Boss; more deets here

Siddarthsrinivas May 09 2019, 5.27 pm May 09 2019, 5.27 pm

Kamal Haasan’s already outstanding career got a new boost when he took over as the host of the famous Bigg Boss Tamil show. His uncanny knack of handling the housemates, little anecdotes from his career and the sarcastic outlook all came together nicely, as fans impatiently waited for every weekend to turn up, to watch the star take over in style. However, things went into a doubtful quarter as Kamal Haasan got serious with his political reign, with news circulating that the legendary actor would not be returning as the host for the third season which is set to take off in June.

But now, there are no doubts whatsoever, as Kamal has already shot for a special promo which will be aired soon. After considering various other options such as Suriya and Vikram, it looks like Vijay TV has stuck to what is best by extending Kamal’s contract further.

The second season of Bigg Boss Tamil didn’t quite turn out to be as viral as the first, with the housemates not being exciting as they were in the first year. To beat the emptiness, Vijay TV is trying to bring in some value additions to the show this time, and have already completed handpicking seven housemates for the show.

With Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 not showing any kinds of progress, it would be good to see the actor’s small screen stint continue at least. For his fans, this is a great way to get more of what they love!