In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.15 am June 11 2019, 12.15 am

The multi-talented Kamal Haasan is well known for his comic timing and the comedy sequences from many of his movies are all-time classics, in this genre! It is a well-known fact that some of his best comedy movies have had dialogues penned by Crazy Mohan. The combination of these two has resulted in a number of rib-tickling comedy scenes that are sure to leave the watchers in splits, how many ever times we watch them. The two have worked in over ten movies and most of them have become blockbuster hits. However, the association between Kamal & Crazy Mohan started way back when the latter was in college itself! For a skit titled Great Bank Robbery, which Mohan wrote and acted in during his college days, he won the Best Actor and Best Writer awards. These awards were presented to Crazy Mohan by Kamal Haasan. The duo then again met by chance one day, that too at a cemetery. This meeting set the marker for their successful collaborations in the years to come.

The seeds for the movie Aboorva Sagodharargal were sown during Crazy Mohan's cemetery meet with Kamal and the movie was finalized over the next couple of days. It is quite common knowledge that the duo shares a lovely camaraderie and high levels of mutual admiration. Kamal has always admired Crazy Mohan's sense of humour and has given his full backing for all of his dramas. Crazy Mohan suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and despite intensive treatment, succumbed to his ailments, on Monday (10-06-2019) at 2.00 pm. His passing is a massive loss to the whole film fraternity as well as the theatre community. This whole day is considered to be a black day for Indian Cinema, as earlier in the day, news of veteran director & actor Girish Karnad's passing rocked the film fraternity. Many prominent celebrities expressed their shock and heartfelt condolences on the demise of both Girish Karnad & Crazy Mohan.