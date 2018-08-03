Kamal Haasan sends the crowd into a frenzy with his heartfelt speech at a Vishwaroopam 2 event

The latest stop in Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's long promotional tour of Vishwaroopam 2 was Hyderabad, where a pre-release event was held on Thursday for the Telugu dubbed version which will also release along with the Tamil and Hindi versions on August 10.

A tribute dance performance was showcased by a group of dancers, which the star really enjoyed. He appreciated their talent and performance and said that it made him feel nostalgic and reminded him of his connection with Telugu people. Here are some more excerpts from what the star spoke at the event,

"The love of the audience across generations is more than the remuneration that I get, which invariably goes off as the tax to the nation. I'm 'stateless' as an artist. I am proud to say that I am a Telugu. I can be proud of being a Malayalee too. I am a proud Indian on the whole.

Some of my best films are from Telugu cinema which has provided me great ladders to climb. It's a lot of luck and not just talent.

Vishwaroopam is one film but we are giving it to you in two different parts. I hope that the wait is worthy enough. I'm sure that you'll appreciate good hard work and aesthetics. The music and action are fantastic and I think we have upped the bar from the first part. I am looking forward to its release on August 10 eagerly, as if it was Maro Charitra. I feel fresh and happy.

All these years, you all have taken good care of this child. I have grown up with all your applause and support. I am your product. That product is now going to become a tool and a weapon for you all to use. What I am going to do from now on is my way of giving back to you. It's a return favor for a full life that you have given me. I wish I had come earlier, but better late than never. I am going to believe in honesty. India will go towards another Satyagraha; let us all join together and make India a better nation. Let's start our freedom struggle all over again."