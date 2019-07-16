In Com Staff July 16 2019, 4.21 pm July 16 2019, 4.21 pm

We had earlier reported that there were complaints from members of Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam that the actor turned politician is not available for any of their discussion and also meetings. Many wondered if indeed the actor was seriously considering politics or not as after the elections of the Lok Sabha were out, Ulaganayagan immediately went to the sets of Bigg Boss 3 Tamil to host it. Then there were also talks of his film with Shankar Indian 2 getting revived. Now, as a cherry on the cake, the actor has announced his project with Oscar winner A.R. Rahman for his long-pending film Thalaivan Irukkindraan.

It was a pleasant surprise for fans when they read Rahman tweeting about his film with Haasan. He was happy and excited to collaborate with the one and only Kamal Haasan on a magnum opus. He also added to watch out the space tagging Kamal’s production venture Raaj Kamal Films International and also producers Lyca International. When netizens were wondering as to what the magnum opus could be, Haasan explained it on his Twitter page thanking Rahman for strengthening the team with his participation. He furthered that very few projects give the good and the right vibe as they get developed and Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such project. He also stated that Rahman’s level of excitement in the film is very contagious and he is passing that on to the rest of the crew.

Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation.Very few projects feel good & right even as we develop it.Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such.Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious.Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew @RKFI@LycaProductionshttps://t.co/SGI3Gn6ezZ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 15, 2019