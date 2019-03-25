image
Monday, March 25th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Kamal Haasan won’t contest 2019 elections, releases manifestos for his party

Regional

Kamal Haasan won’t contest 2019 elections, releases manifestos for his party

Kamal Haasan has planned his political move finely.

back
Kamal HaasanMakkal Needhi MaiyamTrending In South
nextAgni Devi: Bobby Simhaa questions the film’s release due to pending court case

within