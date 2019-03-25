Kamal Haasan won’t contest 2019 elections, releases manifestos for his party

Kamal Haasan plunged into politics last year and launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam. He has a list of advisers who take care of the functioning of the party. Ever since the Thevar Magan hero launched his party, he has been travelling to various parts of Tamil Nadu, meeting people and requesting them to join his Makkal Needhi Maiyam. Once the election dates were announced, he in fact temporarily stalled his film commitment in Shankar’s Indian 2.

Kamal has been releasing the candidate list for the 40 constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in a phased manner. Earlier last week, he released the first list of 21 candidates from his Makkal Needhi Maiyam. He released the second set yesterday in Chennai along with the party manifesto. The second list also did not have his name and when asked about this, the 64-year-old hero said, “All candidates are my faces. I am proud being the chariot puller than being the chariot. I am not contesting in this election”.

His party promises employment opportunities, equal pay and reservation for women workers and 100% profit for farmers. The actor also promised free Wi-Fi, no toll on highways and home delivery of ration goods to people. He stated that if elected, he would ensure that governors of states get elected by its legislators. Ever since he launched his party, he was favouring only the DMK but once the party led by M K Stalin did not consider Makkal Needhi Maiyam as its ally, Kamal Haasan turned tables and started criticizing DMK as well along with AIADMK and BJP.