It has been quite a while since the TV has changed from being just an "Idiot Box" to becoming an integral part of our daily lives. Just like the TV has evolved, so has the programming on it. One of the most successful shows on Television has been the reality show Bigg Boss. This show first came to Indian Television in Hindi and it has already successfully crossed twelve seasons and is preparing to get into the thirteenth season. This show is currently being hosted by Salman Khan. It then moved to other regional language channels and has crossed 2 successful seasons in Tamil and Telugu and one season in Malayalam. Unlike the other South languages, Bigg Boss Kannada has completed six successful seasons. We had recently announced that the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to get underway from June 23rd!
Just like the first two seasons, this upcoming season will also be hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The promo videos have already been setting the tone for high expectations for this season. The buzz around who the contestants are going to be is already at a fever pitch and speculations are running rife with many top celebrities being rumoured to be participating in this season. Just like the first two seasons, this season will also have a unique tagline - "Ithu verum show alla... Namma life!" (This not just a show but our life)! This tagline seems to indicate that the participants are just reflections of ourselves - the viewers! The Bigg Boss house set has been erected at the EVP Studios on the outskirts of Chennai and the team is giving it the finishing touches.
Despite all the rumours, the actual revealing of the contestants will only happen on June 23rd, when the show is being launched. The launch event will happen at 8.00 pm on June 23rd (Sunday) and it will be telecast on Star Vijay, similar to the first two seasons. Following the launch event, the Bigg Boss program would be on air on the channel at 9.30 pm through the weekdays. The first season of this show was won by Arav and he has gone on to make it big in the world of Cinema and is awaiting the release of his first movie in a lead role - Rajabheema. The second season was won by Rythvika, who garnered a lot of name and fame. Let's wait and watch how this third season progresses!