It has been quite a while since the TV has changed from being just an "Idiot Box" to becoming an integral part of our daily lives. Just like the TV has evolved, so has the programming on it. One of the most successful shows on Television has been the reality show Bigg Boss. This show first came to Indian Television in Hindi and it has already successfully crossed twelve seasons and is preparing to get into the thirteenth season. This show is currently being hosted by Salman Khan. It then moved to other regional language channels and has crossed 2 successful seasons in Tamil and Telugu and one season in Malayalam. Unlike the other South languages, Bigg Boss Kannada has completed six successful seasons. We had recently announced that the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to get underway from June 23rd!

Just like the first two seasons, this upcoming season will also be hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The promo videos have already been setting the tone for high expectations for this season. The buzz around who the contestants are going to be is already at a fever pitch and speculations are running rife with many top celebrities being rumoured to be participating in this season. Just like the first two seasons, this season will also have a unique tagline - "Ithu verum show alla... Namma life!" (This not just a show but our life)! This tagline seems to indicate that the participants are just reflections of ourselves - the viewers! The Bigg Boss house set has been erected at the EVP Studios on the outskirts of Chennai and the team is giving it the finishing touches.