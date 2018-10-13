Kamal Haasan’s fans heave a sigh of relief as he announces Thevar Magan sequel!

One thing was common amongst all the interviews that Kamal Haasan had given out during the promotions of his last release Vishwaroopam 2. The actor was clear with his thoughts that Indian-2 would be his final film in the industry after which he would step into politics completely. But now, it looks like there is a twist in the tale as the actor-director has gone official about the sequel of his blockbuster Thevar Magan.

Kamal Haasan announced the same during an interview recently, which immediately got his fans excited with trends taking over on social media.

After completing the sequel of Indian-2 which is to be directed by Shankar, the actor will start working on the Thevar Magan sequel. Though the project is still in the nascent stage, folks have already started drawing possibilities on the cast and crew.

On the other side, a section of the media is talking against the actor for going back on his word. A lot of questions have been thrown back at Kamal for the weightless words he had stated before, while some say that he will use the premise of Thevar Magan to add color to his political viewpoints, as the film spoke about the caste politics which were rampant at that point of time. Looks like, there’s a lot of drama in store!