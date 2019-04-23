Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 put on hold: Shankar to make his next film for his own production house

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 9.17 pm April 23 2019, 9.17 pm

Director Shankar after his magnum opus 2.0 with superstar Rajinikanth, was to begin Indian 2, the sequel of the film of the same name that was released in the year 1996 featuring Kamal Haasan, Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala, Kasthuri, Sukanya and others.

The film about an ageing vigilante and his practical son was well filmed and the movie recorded great success and box office collections too. Since the sequels appear to be the order of the day now, people have been wanting a sequel for Indian and Shankar had also announced the same recently with Kamal Haasan as the lead.

The first poster of the movie, Indian 2

The film bankrolled by Lyca had even released the first look poster with Kamal Haasan. The unit perhaps shot for a very short schedule post which Kamal Haasan got immersed in his election campaigns and work related to that. It was also said that once he completes the election work, he was to join the Indian 2 sets back. Meanwhile, there were also widespread talks that the sets erected to shoot the film was lying unused and that the producer was paying huge rent for the same. There were many who wondered if the film was dropped.

Now we have some update on this film. Our sources say, “Indian 2 has been put on hold for the time being as there are some issues associated with the production house. Therefore, Shankar in all probability will make a film for his production banner S Pictures with newcomers”. It has to be noted that Shankar’s S Pictures had made films such as Kaadhal, Veyil, Imsai Arasan 23 aam Pulikesi, Kalloori, Rettai Suzhi, Arai En 305il Kadavul and Anandapurathau Veedu to name a few.