Kamal Haasan's Indian 2: This character is making a comeback

The cast of Indian 2 is slowly getting completed. We had earlier reported about how Nayanthara and Ajay Devgn will be joining Kamal Haasan as the principal actors in this Shankar directorial. The director, cinematographer and team are busy finalising locations in South India as well as abroad, to start shooting the film as soon as Kamal gets free from his Bigg Boss commitments.

The latest on the film is that veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu who played investigative officer Krishnaswamy in the first part would return for the second part too. Kamal himself confirmed this news at a recent event and said that Venu was a great actor whose talent had to be utilised more often by Tamil cinema.

In the first part, Venu as Krishnaswamy would make all possible efforts to put Indian 'Thatha' Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) behind bars, but the old man managed to free himself in the end thereby leaving the film open for a second part. The second part is finally materialising 22 years after the blockbuster success of the first part.

The biggest production house in the South, Lyca Productions will be producing Indian 2 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi