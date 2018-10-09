Kamal Haasan's successful small screen stint leads way for Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar & Prasanna

There were times when actors used to smartly balance between their acting and small screen commitments. Sarathkumar, Suriya, Prakash Raj and Arvind Swami are some of the stars who had made noticeably good appearances for reality shows before Kamal Haasan took the big plunge with Bigg Boss. Kamal’s deep dive into the TV space reinstated the trust in the kind of shows that celebrities could handle, as he brought his trademark wit and humour to the stage. The actor has also confirmed that he would return for the third season next year.

Three other well-known faces in Kollywood are now making their small-screen debuts in a variety of shows across three different channels.

Vishal with Naam Iruvar on Sun TV

Vishal has already made the first step towards a better society with his new show Naam Iruvar. It banks on the idea of bringing a celebrity to the forefront to help a person or a family who are in distress. In the first episode, Karthi joined Vishal to raise funds for a young boy, Felix, who had lost his hands in a freak accident. It also has a fun factor as the celebs come out and meet fans and auction different items to gather money.

Varu comes in with Unnai Arindhaal on Jaya TV

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is kicking off a new show on Jaya TV, which will be a stage for debates on the ringing issues in the society.

Lets stop questioning what other have done.. and lets start asking ourselves what are we doing..?! Join me on this new venture to try and be the change.. if we change so will the world #unnaiarinthal @JayaTvOfficial #jayatv #Oct14 https://t.co/1XNMUprXTF #BeTheChange #oct14 pic.twitter.com/FAr2mMWYEl — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) October 7, 2018

Prasanna umpires Soppana Sundari on Sun Life

Actor Prasanna, who gave us clues about his TV debut while hosting the grand audio launch of Sarkar, has started off with a glossy show on the new channel, Sun Life. Named Soppana Sundari, it goes about the search for the best out of a group of models who are locked together in a house. The show shares a striking similarity with Bigg Boss, although people are saying that its concept is grabbed from another English TV show.