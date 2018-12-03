Kamal Haasan's 'viral' public transport bus ride

Before he begins shooting for Indian 2 on December 14, Kamal Haasan is currently busy as a politician touring the Southern districts of Tamil Nadu which were recently ravaged by the Gaja cyclone. His party Makkal Needhi Maiam’s social media handle has been regularly updating the star politician’s moves with the hashtags #NammavarForDelta, #MNMForDelta and #NammavarinField.

It has been quite an emotional tour for Kamal as he has been interacting with the affected people and listening to their grievances and stories of loss personally. He has been covering a lot of ground and connecting with issues at the grass root level. He has in fact taken quite a few such tours across the state many times over the past one year, since he launched his party.

One of the lighter moments from the ongoing tour was when Kamal got into a public transport bus and travelled in it along with a few of his party members. Needless to say, the driver and the ticker conductor were thrilled to have Kamal in their midst. A small video clip of this bus ride has made its way to social media and we can hear the conductor telling the driver to drive the bus safely as the future chief minister of the state was travelling with them now.