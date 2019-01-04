Kanaa heads to Kerala post a successful run in Tamil Nadu

After a successful 2 weeks run in Tamil Nadu, Kanaa is all set to release in Kerala coming Friday, January 4th. This sports - social drama had a slow opening in TN but quickly picked up due to strong reviews and positive word of mouth. The film was released in TN by Aarudhra Films who state that the film is already a clean Hit. It is expected to hold its ground till the Pongal biggies arrive on January 10th, and hang on in multiplexes with a few shows even after Pongal.

The TN rights of Kanaa were sold for Rs 6 crore, and the film is expected to get a lifetime share of about Rs 9 crore in the state. The total 2 weeks TN gross of the film is said to be close to Rs 15 crore. These are solid numbers for a content driven film without the usual mass commercial elements.

At the pre-release press meet and press show of Kanaa held in Chennai, producer Sivakarthikeyan couldn’t mark his presence due to his busy shooting commitments for his upcoming film with director Rajesh. But he was there at Cochin on Wednesday with his entire Kanaa team, including Aishwarya Rajesh and Sathyaraj, to promote the film ahead of its release in Kerala.