Kanaa hero Darshan's next film Thumbaa trailer looks aesthetically pleasing and beautiful with plenty of VFX shots.

Anticipation level for the release of Thumbaa has been extremely high since the promotional video with the CGI tiger was released! The comedy-adventure directed by Harish Ram will be a heavily VFX filled story. By now it is already known that the tigress is the main character in the film while Darshan and Keerthi Pandian play the lead actor and actress respectively. Now, finally the makers have released the trailer of the film and it sure is a VFX extravaganza! From monkeys to birds to the main tigress, everything looks extremely aesthetic and beautiful in the trailer.

Darshan’s character comes to work in a forest while Keerthi plays the character of a wildlife photographer. The trailer is filled with beautiful VFX moments and since the film has been shot in the dense forests of Kerala, it looks all the more real! Every video released has crossed more than a million views and surely the trailer too will see the same fate. The film is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and it will see the light of the day this May. The film wrapped just a while back and from the looks of it, the post-production work is going at a great pace! Watch the trailer here.

Anirudh will be scoring for a number in Thumbaa but the main composers for this project are Vivek-Merwin. Santhosh Dayanidhi is also said to be composing for one song for this movie. Thumbaa is sure to become a huge success among the family audience and from the looks of it, it will be a massive entertainer!