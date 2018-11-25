Kanaa trailer talk: An inspiring sports drama is on the way

The Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Kanaa, in which she plays a cricketer who hails from a humble village and goes on to play for the Indian women’s national cricket team, is already one of the much-expected films of the year. The trailer, which was launched on Sunday morning, further reiterates the film’s quality, scale and the honesty and passion with which it has been directed by debutant Arunraja Kamaraj and produced by Sivakarthikeyan. The visuals by Dop Dinesh Krishnan and the background score by Dhibu seem to have elevated the film to greater heights.

Aishwarya plays Kousalya (Kousi) and the film promises to be a lifetime outing for her. Kousi's journey against all odds is bound to be inspiring and motivating. While tweeting the trailer, ace Indian cricketer Ashwin said that he hopes Kanaa inspires more girls to play cricket in our country and dream big.

Thrilled to launch the heart-warming trailer of my friend @Siva_Kartikeyan's #Kanaa, a sports drama based on Women's cricket.



I hope the movie inspires girls of our country to take up the sport professionally. Dear girls, it's time to dream big! 💪🏼https://t.co/HKDR5sdABw — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 25, 2018

Sivakarthikeyan is seen in a rugged avatar and it is obvious that he takes on the role of Aishwarya’s mentor after a point in the film. Siva got his big break as a hero with 2013’s sports drama Ethir Neechal; now he’s out with one more potentially heartwarming sports drama as his maiden production venture. We wish the Kanaa team all the luck for their December release.