Kanaa's impact being felt far and wide

Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production, Kanaa, carries the best word of mouth among the many pre-Christmas new releases in Tamil. Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, Kanaa has reportedly grossed 3.4 CR in Tamil Nadu after its opening 3 days. The Chennai city gross of the film is 45 lakhs after 3 days.

TN trade experts opine that on Sunday, Kanaa collected double of what it did on Friday. The opening of Kanaa was at a low level on Friday due to star-driven films like Maari 2 and Adangamaru that released alongside but the film is covering good ground with every passing day and is expected to go strong in the coming weeks.

Beyond all the good reviews and decent numbers at the box office, Kanaa is being seen by society as a film on women empowerment. Special shows of the film are being screened by corporates for their women employees.

Great to hear these words from the team of 'InfoView Technologies', who had a special screening of our #Kanaa today for their 500+ women employees. Please do all watch in theatres if you haven't yet !@Siva_Kartikeyan | @KalaiArasu_ | @Arunrajakamarajpic.twitter.com/RADq4leU8T — Sivakarthikeyan Productions (@SKProdOffl) December 23, 2018

Kanaa also marks back to back memorable outings for Aishwarya Rajesh after her bold and daring performance in the recent Dhanush hit Vada Chennai. She was also a part of the blockbuster Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.