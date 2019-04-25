  3. Regional
Kanchana 3 actress Alexandra Ri Djavi refutes claims of sexual harassment!

Recently, it was reported that Alexandra was sexually harassed by a photographer and that she had filed a police complaint against him. However, the actress has taken to her Instagram account to post a story refuting all these claims!

