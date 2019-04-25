Kanchana 3 actress Alexandra Ri Djavi refutes claims of sexual harassment!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 2.17 pm April 25 2019, 2.17 pm

The recently released movie in the Kanchana franchise - Kanchana 3, had quite a number of divas adding to the movie's oomph factor. The movie's director and hero Raghava Lawrence has usually roped in Indian beauties to enhance the glamour quotient of the movies in this franchise but for the latest installment, he has gone a step further and roped in a foreign beauty. Alexandra Ri Djavi was a surprise package in Kanchana 3 and her performance in the movie came in for a lot of acclaim. Recently, it was reported in a section of the media that Alexandra was sexually harassed by a photographer and that she had filed a police complaint against him. However, the actress has taken to her Instagram account to post a story refuting all these claims!

Reports stated that following a photo shoot, a photographer by the name of Roopesh Kumar had pestered Alexandra Ri Djavi to provide him sexual favours for helping her get work in Kollywood. It also stated that the actress had filed a complaint and that the MRC Nagar police had arrested him. Claiming all these reports, including the said photo shoot to have ever happened to be false, Alexandra has questioned the authenticity of all these claims. She has stated that she did not participate in such a photo shoot and also slammed reports of her being married and having a child. She has questioned as to how the media could report such false claims. Alexandra has also said that thanks to Raghava Lawrence's reputed background, she has always been safe and reiterated that he is like family to him.

Kanchana 3 actress Alexandra Ri Djavi took to her Instagram where she refuted claims of sexual harassment on 25th April

Alexandra Ri Djavi played the role of Rosy in Kanchana 3 and her's was an important character in the movie. Her performance was praiseworthy and judging by it, she will definitely come a long way in Indian movies. In her Instagram story refuting claims of these sexual allegations, Alexandra has also wished that such articles could be banned for slandering people. It is indeed good to know that thankfully this young actress has not gone through any trauma.