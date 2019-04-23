Kanchana 3 and 96' actress Devadarshini onboard for Vijay's next with director Atlee

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 3.03 pm April 23 2019, 3.03 pm

Actor Vijay is currently shooting for his sports-based action drama, Thalapathy 63, that is directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment. The film has an ensemble star cast that includes Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, and others. One more talented actress has now come on board for this film. Yes, the super talented actress Devadarshini, who is known for her memorable supporting roles, will play Vijay's elder sister in the film. Devadarshini is known for her characters in films like Kanda Naal Mudhal, Enthiran, Naan Ee, 36 Vayadhinile, Awe (Telugu), 96, to name a few. She is also long remembered for her role in the Tamil television serial, Marma Desam: Vidaadhu Karuppu.

Devadarshini officially confirmed the news in one of her recent interviews with a popular media house. Talking about her role she said, "Actually, the offer first came to my daughter for another role in the film. Since she had her 10th-grade exams, she couldn't take up the offer, and then the team approached me for another role in the film. I play Vijay's elder sister and the character has a funny touch to it. I don't have any scenes with regards to the sports angle and ours is completely family related portions that come in the initial part of the film. I have shot for 5 days so far. Vijay's trademark funny and gimmick expressions will be seen in those family sequences and I was fortunate to witness his acting from close areas. I actually played a role in Mersal, but my scenes got edited out."

The team of Thalapathy 63 is currently said to be shooting football match sequences in the stadium set erected in the outskirts of Chennai, with Vijay, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Indhuja, Reba Monica John, and others.