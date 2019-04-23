  3. Regional
Kanchana 3 and 96' actress Devadarshini onboard for Vijay's next with director Atlee

Devadarshini is known for her memorable roles in Kanda Naal Mudhal, Enthiranand. She will play Vijay's elder sister in Thalapathy 63.

