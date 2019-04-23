image
Kanchana 3 competes strongly with biggies; holds well on Monday too

Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 is doing well in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. The movie will be making its push towards the 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu by the time Avengers: Endgame arrives this Friday.

