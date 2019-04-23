Kanchana 3 competes strongly with biggies; holds well on Monday too

Lmk April 23 2019, 2.24 pm April 23 2019, 2.24 pm

Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 has passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states. The film grossed 47 lakhs in Chennai city on Monday for four days total Chennai gross of 2.99 crore. The four days total Tamil Nadu gross is said to be more than 36 crore now. Kanchana 3 will be making its push towards the 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu by the time Avengers: Endgame arrives this Friday.

The film is certain to cross the numbers done by Kanchana 2 in the state, back in the summer of 2015. The 100 crore worldwide gross mark is also set to be achieved in the days to come; as reported earlier, Kanchana 3 grossed around 60 crore worldwide in its opening three days.

Considering only 2019’s releases so far, some key highlights of Kanchana 3’s opening weekend performance are:

It is the highest opening three days all-India domestic gross among South Indian films.

It is the third highest opening three days Tamil Nadu gross after Viswasam.

It is the second highest opening three days world wide gross after Petta, among South Indian films.

The numbers prove the worth and box office pull of this franchise. Seeing the response to the film, one can safely assume that Lawrence would definitely go ahead and make Kanchana 4, as he has hinted in the end card of Kanchana 3. At the end of the day, if the public at large accepts and enjoys a film despite below-par response from critics, a maker can feel content that the job is done!